Galaxy Ring may step on Oura patents as Samsung files for invalidation trial

Arriving in up to 9 sizes for every finger girth out there, the new Galaxy Ring smart wearable by Samsung should be announced together with the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 foldable phones next month. 

Since it may offer features already present on other smart rings, particularly the popular ones in the Oura brand, Samsung Electronics has filed a non-infringement confirmation lawsuit for no less than five of Oura's own patents, tips The Elec

Those span from methods of manufacturing to calculating the user's readiness score, so that's where Samsung expects, or has been warned by Oura to expect, legal troubles.

Since patent filings are usually rather broad and lacking details so that they can be used as a competitive advantage, Samsung's legal team has considered it wise to file for an invalidation trial for said five Oura patents.

The so-called non-infringement confirmation lawsuit usually aim to resolve any patent conflicts in a preemptive manner, by proving beyond doubt that a device or technology don't infringe on existing patents. 

This would eventually prevent the sales ban that may result from an infringement lawsuit, if Oura plans to launch one, like what happened with the Apple Watch and its health tracking functions.

Samsung has reportedly already started making the Galaxy Ring en masse, and plans to release its first smart ring in the beginning of August, after the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Unpacked event when it will announce the Galaxy Ring specs and pricing.
