Rumored Samsung Galaxy Ring: could it be the one ring to rule them all?

The image shows an Oura Ring (Image Credit–Oura)







Now, you might be wondering, what are these PCBs used for in wearable devices? PCBs play an important role in connecting various components and making the device work smoothly. In the case of wearable devices like the Galaxy Ring, they help collect data and make the device function effectively.



Although rumors say that Samsung has started the advanced development of the Galaxy Ring, the exact timing for its mass production remains uncertain. In the industry, "advanced development" can mean two things – one is to materialize the product concept, and the other is the stage before mass production.



So, this means that Samsung will probably work with partners like Meiko to develop the Galaxy Ring further, create a prototype, and then decide if, when, and how many they'll produce based on the product's potential.



Now, let's talk about what this smart ring is all about





A smart ring is a tiny, delicate wearable device that discreetly fits on your finger, unlike other wearables that draw more attention. Previous rumors have also implicated that Samsung is working on a smart ring that collects health data . With various sensors embedded in the device, it can collect valuable body and health information, which you can check on your smartphone through an app.



Smart rings are not new to the market but remain a niche product that has not yet gained widespread popularity. Finland's Oura has been one of the pioneers in the smart ring category. Its Oura Ring features a set of sensors, enabling it to track heart rate, monitor sleep, activity, recovery, temperature trends, stress, and more. Made of titanium and weighing only 4-6 grams, the ring offers up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.



If rumors turn out to be true and Samsung proceeds with the production of the Galaxy Ring, it will likely offer similar functions, allowing users to track health data without the need of wearing a watch or phone. It would also not be surprising if Samsung solidifies its position as a leader in smart device production by creating a Galaxy Ring that becomes the one ring to rule them all.





Samsung might be venturing into a whole new world with rumors of Galaxy Ring making waves on the web. According to, a Korean electronics industry media outlet, Samsung is said to be working on a smart ring device called Galaxy Ring. The rumors suggest that Japan's company Meiko is in charge of developing the printed circuit boards (PCB) for these Galaxy rings.