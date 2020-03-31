iOS Apple

Future iPads to come in landscape orientation, patent mentions presence of a notch as well

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 31, 2020, 9:28 AM
Future iPads to come in landscape orientation, patent mentions presence of a notch as well
Even though a lot of people primarily use iPads in landscape oriented mode, Apple still makes the Apple logo and the Face ID reader on new iPads in portrait orientation. A new patent, brought to our attention by 9to5Mac, suggests that this might be changing for future iPad devices.

The patent submission that Apple made with the US Patent and Trademark Office is about an “Electronic device display with extended active area”. A welcome change will be the patent landscape orientation of the device. This is important given the fact that sometimes, people tend to block the Face ID sensor with their hands when picking up the tablet in landscape orientation. The change is also necessary with Apple’s iPads being advertised more like computers and with the new Magic Keyboard, which also benefits from iPad’s landscape orientation.

Additionally, in the application files, Apple mentions the presence of an active area, bordered by an inactive area, which suggests the presence of a notch on future iPads:



What’s more, the application notes that the inactive area may have a notch or other recess.

However, the notch may be just one option for the device, as the patent also lists that the inactive area may have icons or other information on black background to give the display a “continuous unbroken appearance”.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Best true wireless earbuds
Best true wireless earbuds
Nubia Red Magic 5G hands-on
Nubia Red Magic 5G hands-on
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Apple is eyeing 2020 releases for a new HomePod version, 'budget' iPads, and more
Apple is eyeing 2020 releases for a new HomePod version, 'budget' iPads, and more
Here is why we could see the Apple iPhone 9 unveiled tomorrow
Here is why we could see the Apple iPhone 9 unveiled tomorrow
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera Comparison
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera Comparison
The announcement date of the OnePlus 8 series is finally official
The announcement date of the OnePlus 8 series is finally official
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless