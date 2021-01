Score a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G when you switch to UScellular (no trade-in)

UScellular has just announced an interesting deal for those who don't find the Galaxy S21 deals offered by AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon appealing enough. While major carriers are looking to lower the price of Samsung's new flagships by offering discounts and trade-ins, UScellular is going to give you one for free, no trade-in or plan requirement, and no activation fee.For a limited time, customers who switch to UScellular can get the Galaxy S21 5G for free (or the equivalent discount off a Galaxy S21+ 5G or Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G). UScellular announced its current customers who upgrade or add a line can receive $400 off any of the three devices, also with no trade-in or plan requirement and no activation fee.On top of that, between January 14 and January 28, anyone who preorders can get a $100 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy S21 5G, a $150 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy S21+ 5G, and a $200 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.It's also worth adding that UScellular sells the Galaxy S21 5G in Phantom Gray (128GB and 256GB), Phantom White (128GB), Phantom Violet (128GB), and Phantom Pink (128GB); the Galaxy S21+ 5G in Phantom Black (128GB and 256GB), Phantom Silver (128GB), and Phantom Violet (128GB); and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in Phantom Black (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB) and Phantom Silver (128GB).