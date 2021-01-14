Score a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G when you switch to UScellular (no trade-in)
On top of that, between January 14 and January 28, anyone who preorders can get a $100 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy S21 5G, a $150 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy S21+ 5G, and a $200 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.
It's also worth adding that UScellular sells the Galaxy S21 5G in Phantom Gray (128GB and 256GB), Phantom White (128GB), Phantom Violet (128GB), and Phantom Pink (128GB); the Galaxy S21+ 5G in Phantom Black (128GB and 256GB), Phantom Silver (128GB), and Phantom Violet (128GB); and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in Phantom Black (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB) and Phantom Silver (128GB).