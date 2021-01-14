Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

 View

Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

 View
Samsung Android Deals 5G US Cellular

Score a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G when you switch to UScellular (no trade-in)

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 14, 2021, 12:25 PM
Score a free Samsung Galaxy S21 5G when you switch to UScellular (no trade-in)
UScellular has just announced an interesting deal for those who don't find the Galaxy S21 deals offered by AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon appealing enough. While major carriers are looking to lower the price of Samsung's new flagships by offering discounts and trade-ins, UScellular is going to give you one for free, no trade-in or plan requirement, and no activation fee.

For a limited time, customers who switch to UScellular can get the Galaxy S21 5G for free (or the equivalent discount off a Galaxy S21+ 5G or Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G). UScellular announced its current customers who upgrade or add a line can receive $400 off any of the three devices, also with no trade-in or plan requirement and no activation fee.

On top of that, between January 14 and January 28, anyone who preorders can get a $100 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy S21 5G, a $150 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy S21+ 5G, and a $200 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

It's also worth adding that UScellular sells the Galaxy S21 5G in Phantom Gray (128GB and 256GB), Phantom White (128GB), Phantom Violet (128GB), and Phantom Pink (128GB); the Galaxy S21+ 5G in Phantom Black (128GB and 256GB), Phantom Silver (128GB), and Phantom Violet (128GB); and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in Phantom Black (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB) and Phantom Silver (128GB).

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs
$800off $0 Special T-Mobile 100%off $0 Special AT&T $800off $0 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21+ View Full specs
$800off $200 Special T-Mobile $800off $200 Special AT&T 100%off $0 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4800 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs
$800off $400 Special T-Mobile $800off $400 Special AT&T $1000off $200 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Latest deals

Popular stories
Apple AirPods with Charging Case get a nice discount on Amazon
Popular stories
Expires in - 11h 55minThese premium Samsung-endorsed noise cancelling headphones are an absolute steal
Popular stories
Deal: These Sony noise-canceling headphones are 50% off on Amazon
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8 Pro and 8T with 5G get a hot new round of discounts
Popular stories
Verizon's BOGO deal can score you a free Google Pixel 5
Popular stories
Expires in - 1w 3dThe Sony Xperia 1 is on sale at an amazing price with WH-1000XM3 headphones included

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
T-Mobile's secret sauce gives its 5G network a major advantage among its U.S. rivals
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless