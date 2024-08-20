Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Free Apple Music trial period triples with a limited time offer

Apple is extending the free Music service trial period three times, as long as one signs for the streaming tunes until September 23. Apple Music is actually one of the few iOS apps that is also available on Android phones, which expands its potential subscriber base exponentially.

You can get 3 months of Apple Music for free if you are a new subscriber, instead of only using the streamer for a month before deciding if it is worth to keep it. That will save you $11 a month for two more months of listening experience, and give you access to Apple's unique AI recommendation algorithms that strike a good balance between the unorthodox and your own tastes and music preferences.

Unfortunately, there are now podcasts available in Apple Music as there are on, say, Spotify, which may be a dealbreaker for some. Apple Podcasts is another dedicated app which keeps the talkative format separate from the music experience.

In any case, Apple Music will give you access to more than 100 million tunes with no meddling ads in the pauses. High quality lossless sound has been a marquee feature for a while, as is the Spatial Audio support and downloads for offline listening.

Apple's strength is in the strong relationship with artists, too, so you get to partake in exclusive interviews or live concerts, and when inspiration or alcohol strike, you can do an impromptu karaoke session with Apple Music Sing.

All in all, the Apple Music value is there, and if the $11 a month have been an entry barrier, you can now give it a twirl for a full three months instead of the usual one-month trial.

It is easy to see why Apple is doing this, as it typically doesn't offer any free ad-supported tiers and the like. This month, one unprecedented acknowledgment by Universal Music Group revealed the true extent of subscriber growth slowdown for many music services, so Apple seems to be taking measures to offset the global streaming fatigue.
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

