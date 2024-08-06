Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Universal Music Group admits a slow-down in subscriber growth rate for Apple Music and competitors

By
0comments
Universal Music Group admits a slow-down in subscriber growth rate to Apple Music and competitors
Universal Music Group, the world's biggest music label, is now acknowledging for the first time that there is slow growth for Apple Music and other streaming services. According to the label, this is a temporary slow-down, but some people in the industry think it's more likely a permanent thing.

Apple Music subscriber numbers haven't been publicly updated by the Cupertino company since the now super-distant 2019. This is when the number of subs hit 60M. Basically, the company has been announcing milestones every 10M subs, which pretty much could mean that in 2024, Apple Music subscribers may still be below 70M.

It's not just Apple Music though. Spotify and Amazon Music also seem to be experiencing a slower growth rate, but the music industry has so far not acknowledged this.

Universal Music Group acknowledged the issue after its announcement of disappointing revenue from music streaming services. As a result, UMG shares fell as much as 30% in response, with investors getting worried.

UMG seems the slow-down is temporary, but it's also possible that streaming of music has exited its high-growth era and is now setting into a slower-growth area.

I personally believe that the latter is more likely to be the case. I can imagine many people who wanted to stream music using one of these services may already have an account, so new subs additions may be getting slower because of this.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
T-Mobile rep feels the wrath of colleagues and corporate by not pushing customers away
T-Mobile rep feels the wrath of colleagues and corporate by not pushing customers away

Latest News

Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids
Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids
Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
Apple Intelligence will arrive in October; will Apple delay the iPhone 16 series?
Apple Intelligence will arrive in October; will Apple delay the iPhone 16 series?
Should you wait for the iPhone 16?
Should you wait for the iPhone 16?
Mind-blowing AI in Galaxy phones makes fake photos look dangerously real - but why?
Mind-blowing AI in Galaxy phones makes fake photos look dangerously real - but why?
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless