Artists can use Apple Music as a radar for their own tunes... Kind of

Apple has a new feature for its Apple Music for Artists platform right now. Artists can now see "when and where" their music is being played on radio stations around the world.
Apple detailed the new feature in a post on the iTunes Connect website. The Cupertino company explains that musicians can now view when and where their music is being played, and the information will be available in the label view of Apple Music for Artists. The data is available from 40,000 radio stations and from more than 200 countries and regions around the world.
Apple also mentions that it offers a "premium radio spins experience" that comes through its Apple Music Partner Program. If you're a part of this partner program, you're able to see more expanded and deeper radio insights. From there, you can also see spin data from countries by market, daypart, station, artist and song, and more. Artists can also create "custom airplay reports".
Apple also has an article explaining the analytics for musicians and artists in the music world. You are able to see reports about a number of plays, Shazams, and now, radio spins.
In my opinion, providing helpful analytics and reports to musicians and music artists is a great move from Apple. It's awesome that people know where their music is being played on a radio, and knowing your audience is always a good thing when marketing. So, kudos to Apple for offering musicians more insight.
