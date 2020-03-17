Four mystery iPad models briefly appear on Apple's website
The first of these comes via government regulation processes. According to the Eurasian Economic Commision database (via iPhone in Canada), Apple filed a listing for an iPad by the model number A2229, which, as expected, was reported to run on iPad OS 13.
The site, whose web cache you can view here, also listed three other unknown and similar models, including the A2228, A2231, and A2233. Or, in human, the 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, each in Wi-Fi only and LTE-enabled variants.
This modeling number scheme makes a lot of sense given Apple’s previous lineups, which is unsurprising for information from the company itself. And, assuming that this slip-up was a genuine error from someone at Apple, we can very much expect these iPad models to make an appearance soon.
As for what they will look like, most rumors point to an overall similar design with flat sides, a glass or metal unibody, and face unlock. Some new additions include a potential triple-camera setup like the iPhone 11 Pro’s, or a ToF sensor for enhanced AR capabilities. In either case, we’ll find for sure sooner or later.