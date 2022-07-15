 Fitbit Versa 3 still massively discounted on Amazon - PhoneArena
Fitbit Versa 3 still massively discounted on Amazon

The Versa 3 might be a rather old smartwatch, but Fitbit keeps it updated, so that shouldn’t be a deal-breaker if you’re on the market for a decent wearable device that won’t break the bank. In fact, Fitbit’s smartwatches aren’t that expensive compare with Apple and Samsung wearables, but that’s a completely different topic.

Although the Amazon Prime Day sale event is behind us, the US retailer still offers a bunch of deals on various devices, including the Fitbit Versa 3. The smartwatch that was originally launched on the market for $230 is now getting a 30% discount, one of the biggest we’ve tracked to date.

Also, customers can choose between four different color combinations: Black/Black, Midnight Blue/Gold, Pink/Gold, and Thistle. All four model are getting the same 30% discount, but Amazon doesn’t exactly say how long the deals will continue to remain live.

Fitbit Versa 3 is a full-fledged smartwatch that features built-in GPS as well as full support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It has a heart rate sensor with PurePulse 2.0, Fitbit’s enhanced heart rate technology, along with all sorts of trackers for fitness, sleep and other activities.

Its battery only lasts for 12 hours with GPS enabled, but you can get up to 6 days of battery if you turn it off. It’s also worth mentioning that those who purchase the Versa 3 can get 6 months of Fitbit Premium for free if they haven’t been previously subscribed to the service.
