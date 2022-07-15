Fitbit Versa 3 still massively discounted on Amazon
The Versa 3 might be a rather old smartwatch, but Fitbit keeps it updated, so that shouldn’t be a deal-breaker if you’re on the market for a decent wearable device that won’t break the bank. In fact, Fitbit’s smartwatches aren’t that expensive compare with Apple and Samsung wearables, but that’s a completely different topic.
Also, customers can choose between four different color combinations: Black/Black, Midnight Blue/Gold, Pink/Gold, and Thistle. All four model are getting the same 30% discount, but Amazon doesn’t exactly say how long the deals will continue to remain live.
Its battery only lasts for 12 hours with GPS enabled, but you can get up to 6 days of battery if you turn it off. It’s also worth mentioning that those who purchase the Versa 3 can get 6 months of Fitbit Premium for free if they haven’t been previously subscribed to the service.
Although the Amazon Prime Day sale event is behind us, the US retailer still offers a bunch of deals on various devices, including the Fitbit Versa 3. The smartwatch that was originally launched on the market for $230 is now getting a 30% discount, one of the biggest we’ve tracked to date.
Fitbit Versa 3 is a full-fledged smartwatch that features built-in GPS as well as full support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It has a heart rate sensor with PurePulse 2.0, Fitbit’s enhanced heart rate technology, along with all sorts of trackers for fitness, sleep and other activities.
