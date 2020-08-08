Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

Fitbit's Inspire receives a major discount on Amazon

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Aug 08, 2020, 8:13 AM
Fitbit's Inspire receives a major discount on Amazon
Fitbit’s smartwatches have enjoyed modest success, but its fitness trackers are still where the company finds its niche. Last year’s Fitbit Inspire marked a competitive new entry-level smartband, but it’s an even better deal now with a new discount from Amazon.

The Inspire normally retails for $69, but you can get $20 off that price on Amazon today, for a total discount of almost 30%. The Fitbit device comes with both large and small wristbands to fit most wrist sizes comfortably. And if you’re a new Fitbit owner, you can also try the company’s Fitbit Premium service free for 90 days.


The Inspire is not Fitbit’s most feature-packed mode, lacking GPS and heart rate monitoring as well as smartwatch features apps or games, but it’s a polished fitness tracker with a sleek design, five-day battery life, and call/text notifications. It’s also lightweight and swimproof.

For those looking for a simpler but still connected option, the Inspire makes a great choice that tracks your daily steps, activity levels, and sleep while helping you stay on top of your phone’s notifications. The Amazon deal is only on for a limited time, so take a look now if you’re interested.

