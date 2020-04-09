Facebook is working on Campus space, a feature for college communities
Facebook is working on “Campus”, a new space exclusive for college studentsThere will be Groups, Events, etc for “Campus” spaces pic.twitter.com/cfEwubLxTt— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 9, 2020
You log in with your college email and that gives you access to Groups, Events, and other campus-related activities. It turns out Jane used her Stanford University email and was able to proceed to a data entry screen with fields for graduation year, major, minor, and dorm. The information is then supposedly used to find other students in similar programs and universities.
It'll be interesting to see Facebook return to its roots. Still, there's currently no information whether this feature will reach the mainstream public, or stay in the secret realm of experimental software. We've reached out to Facebook for an official statement and will keep you updated about any development.