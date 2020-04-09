Facebook is working on Campus space, a feature for college communities

Facebook is working on “Campus”, a new space exclusive for college students



There will be Groups, Events, etc for “Campus” spaces pic.twitter.com/cfEwubLxTt— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 9, 2020

As many of you know, Mark Zuckerberg initially launched Facebook as a college project when he was a sophomore at Harvard. It was first called Facemash and allowed users to compare pictures of female students side-by-side and pick up the hotter one. Shortly after that, Mark used the software to help his fellow students share notes about an art project, and then it all took off pretty quickly.Today Facebook is the most widely used social network with 2.5 billion users worldwide as of December 31, 2019. Things are about to go full circle, as reverse software engineer Jane Manchun Wong revealed on Twitter. Apparently, the social network is working on a feature called Campus space. As the name suggests (and the description reads), the feature offers an exclusive space for college communities.You log in with your college email and that gives you access to Groups, Events, and other campus-related activities. It turns out Jane used her Stanford University email and was able to proceed to a data entry screen with fields for graduation year, major, minor, and dorm. The information is then supposedly used to find other students in similar programs and universities.It'll be interesting to see Facebook return to its roots. Still, there's currently no information whether this feature will reach the mainstream public, or stay in the secret realm of experimental software. We've reached out to Facebook for an official statement and will keep you updated about any development.