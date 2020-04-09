iOS Android Apps

Facebook is working on Campus space, a feature for college communities

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 09, 2020, 9:11 AM
Facebook is working on Campus space, a feature for college communities
As many of you know, Mark Zuckerberg initially launched Facebook as a college project when he was a sophomore at Harvard. It was first called Facemash and allowed users to compare pictures of female students side-by-side and pick up the hotter one. Shortly after that, Mark used the software to help his fellow students share notes about an art project, and then it all took off pretty quickly.

Today Facebook is the most widely used social network with 2.5 billion users worldwide as of December 31, 2019. Things are about to go full circle, as reverse software engineer Jane Manchun Wong revealed on Twitter. Apparently, the social network is working on a feature called Campus space. As the name suggests (and the description reads), the feature offers an exclusive space for college communities.
   
You log in with your college email and that gives you access to Groups, Events, and other campus-related activities. It turns out Jane used her Stanford University email and was able to proceed to a data entry screen with fields for graduation year, major, minor, and dorm. The information is then supposedly used to find other students in similar programs and universities.

It'll be interesting to see Facebook return to its roots. Still, there's currently no information whether this feature will reach the mainstream public, or stay in the secret realm of experimental software. We've reached out to Facebook for an official statement and will keep you updated about any development.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless