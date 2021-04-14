Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Facebook may soon launch another speed-dating app

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 14, 2021, 5:25 PM
Facebook launched its dating app back in 2019, and while it was only available in the US first, Facebook Dating's availability expanded to more countries in the last two years. Unfortunately, the app didn't prove to be too popular among Facebook users, so the social network has decided to try again.

Sparked is the name of Facebook's new speed-dating app, which might or might not be introduced soon. The app is still being tested, but a website was live until recently, as per The Verge's report. The app offers users the chance to have speed video dates that last for no longer than four minutes during organized events.

If two persons agree to a second date, that will last for about 10-minutes instead of just four. If the second date goes just as well, Sparked users can exchange contact information and stay in touch via email, iMessage, and Instagram.

To get into Sparked, you'll first be put on the waitlist and after a human reviews your profile, you will be allowed to go on speed dates (or not). Sparked is likely to be available on both Android and iOS platforms, but for now, only the desktop version is live.

It remains to be seen how Sparked users will be able to connect to these events. Sadly, there's no telling if Sparked will eventually make it to prime time, as Facebook calls this an “early experiment.”

