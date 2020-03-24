Coronavirus outbreak is affecting Facebook services too





And it's not just the increased traffic that is putting a strain on all Facebook's services, but the fact that all of the company's employees are now working from home makes it even more challenging to maintain stability.



In that regard, the social network giant announced that it will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in those regions that are most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the company is now testing and preparing for any issues that might arise in the coming months.



Unfortunately, the crisis hasn't reached its peak yet, as more countries are just starting to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak, so we can definitely expect things to get worse in the coming weeks.