Facebook removes anti-lockdown protests’ event listings
Additionally, the tech giant is consulting government representatives from New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in regards to similar situations and whether some event listings should be removed from the platform.
That’s the latest of Facebook’s efforts on controlling the social media situation with the coronavirus pandemic. The platform experienced a lot of false news related issues and thus enforced a stricter policy on content on the platform, as well as started to remove groups that incited violence related to the 5G-coronavirus conspiracy theory. Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, stated that Facebook will do what it could to protect public health and free speech.