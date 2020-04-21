Apps Coronavirus

Facebook removes anti-lockdown protests’ event listings

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 21, 2020, 2:00 AM
Facebook removes anti-lockdown protests’ event listings
As the social-distancing situation continues and lockdowns are in place in a lot of countries, tech giants continue to try to help governments with the crisis. Now, Facebook is taking another measure - BBC News reports that it is going to ban event listings on its platform that violate social-distancing policies in the US.

The social media platform effectively removed event listings for anti-lockdown protests in California, New Jersey and Nebraska. Reportedly, Facebook removed those events after confirming with local governments that they were violating the prevention policies against the spread of the coronavirus. A company spokesperson stated that unauthorized by the government events will not be allowed on Facebook.

Additionally, the tech giant is consulting government representatives from New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in regards to similar situations and whether some event listings should be removed from the platform.

That’s the latest of Facebook’s efforts on controlling the social media situation with the coronavirus pandemic. The platform experienced a lot of false news related issues and thus enforced a stricter policy on content on the platform, as well as started to remove groups that incited violence related to the 5G-coronavirus conspiracy theory. Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, stated that Facebook will do what it could to protect public health and free speech.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless