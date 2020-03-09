Facebook in legal battle with Australia over alleged user data breach

Last year, Facebook received a penalty of $5 billion by the American Federal Trade Commission for sharing personal information via a survey product called “This Is Your Digital Life”, which disclosed users’ Facebook data to a political consultant Cambridge Analytica. Now, an Australian privacy regulator is filing a lawsuit against the tech giant over the same survey, which this time is said to have shared the data of more than 300,000 Australians.
The lawsuit is filed in regards to 311,127 users’ personal data being unlawfully shared, with the users not being aware of their data’s disclosure. According to Reuters, the lawsuit didn’t request any specific amount in damages, however, each breach of the privacy law can amount to around $1.1 million penalty at most
. So in total, if each of the 311,127 instances are taken into consideration, the penalty facing Facebook could be up to maximum $348 billion.
The disclosed personal information could be used for monetization and political purposes, and is considered a serious interference with the privacy of Australian individuals. However, Facebook did not provide any comment on the issue.
Overall, until now, allegedly Facebook has unwillingly shared information of over 87 billion users via the aforementioned survey tool
. According to the Australian lawsuit, Facebook was not aware of what data it shared with the program, but this is still considered a failure to protect user data.
