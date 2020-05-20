Facebook gets a big fine again over data privacy, this time by Canada

There is always a bit of controversy surrounding Facebook and other tech giants in regards to them handling privacy and data of their users. In the last couple of years, Facebook was fined by a multitude of countries over findings that the company shared personal data of its users
with British research firm Cambridge Analytica.
Now, The BBC reports
about another fine, received by the social media giant, in regards to privacy concerns, this time issued by Canada’s Competition Bureau. The fine amounts to $6.5 million. The independent bureau alleged Facebook of improperly sharing personal data to third-party developers. Additionally, the Competition Bureau announced that Facebook made false or misleading claims about the privacy of personal data of its Canadian users.
Facebook stated that it did not agree with the allegations and the information the Competition Bureau had, and also did not consent to the conclusions done by the entity. However, the company agreed to pay the fine in order to reach a resolution of the matter.
Facebook has already been fined by the US
, the UK, Australia and others over the Cambridge Analytica situation
, in which in 2016, personal data of 87 million users from all over the world, obtained via an online survey, was disclosed to the analytics firm.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!