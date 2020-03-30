Facebook brings livestreams to everyone, no account needed

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 30, 2020, 3:53 AM
Facebook brings livestreams to everyone, no account needed
People like to socialize despite all the introvert memes you might’ve seen. During the current coronavirus outbreak, it quickly became clear that people need to stay connected. The use of messaging services like Skype, Snapchat, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger has skyrocketed during the health crisis, and livestream services have had to reduce quality to cope with the increased traffic.

Now, after Facebook reported a spike in users activity and overloaded servers, the company has apparently resolved the issues, as a new feature is in the works. The social network plans to allow access to livestream material to the general public, no account needed. The option is already available for desktop users but now the company is bringing it to smartphones too. If you’re in Europe though, video might be a bit on the low-quality side of things as Facebook downgraded bitrate in the COVID-19 struck countries to cope with demand.

There’s another interesting option for users without a smartphone or a reliable broadband connection. Facebook will offer something called "Public Switch Telephone Network," which will allow people to listen to audio from livestreams by dialing a toll-free telephone number. The company said that this feature is supposed to ease the traffic demand but it’s intended for people without access to the internet in the first place, so it’s hard to see how this is going to work.

Furthermore, allowing non-Facebook users to watch livestreams on the platform may in result increase the strain on the servers even more. The feature is already available on Android devices and will be rolling out for iOS in the following weeks.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The LG G9 ThinQ is probably not happening after all
The LG G9 ThinQ is probably not happening after all
5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
5G certified OnePlus 8 Pro caught riding the subway
The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
The OnePlus 8 Lite may actually be called the OnePlus Z
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Huawei P40 Pro Review
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Apple AR headset being tested with HTC Vive-like controller, bowling game, more
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could face an iPhone X-like delay

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless