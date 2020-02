Facebook Messenger gets another redesign, here is what's new

Facebook is constantly adding and removing features from its mobile apps, as it tries to evolve its ecosystem. The most recent app to suffer important changes is Messenger, the company's main chat app. TechCrunch reports the new version of Messenger will be rolled out soon, although some already have it. The most important changes are the removal of the Discover tab and the relocation of chat bots, one of Messenger's main features.The People tab is now the main focus of the app, as Facebook wants to make it easier for users to access ephemeral social media content. The People tab is now shown on the full screen and includes two tabs: Stories and Active. The latter will allow you to access your list of friends and see who's online.Chat bots, businesses and games have been hidden and can only be accessed if you seek them via the Messenger search bar. Overall, this seems like a much simpler and cleaner design that lets Messenger users access the app's main features as soon as they open it.The removal of the Discover tab might be a surprise for many, but Facebook claims it announced the change back in August, along with the new focus on Stories. Those who did not receive the update yet should get it in the next couple of days, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed.