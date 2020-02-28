Facebook Messenger gets another redesign, here is what's new
TechCrunch reports the new version of Messenger will be rolled out soon, although some already have it. The most important changes are the removal of the Discover tab and the relocation of chat bots, one of Messenger's main features.
Chat bots, businesses and games have been hidden and can only be accessed if you seek them via the Messenger search bar. Overall, this seems like a much simpler and cleaner design that lets Messenger users access the app's main features as soon as they open it.
The removal of the Discover tab might be a surprise for many, but Facebook claims it announced the change back in August, along with the new focus on Stories. Those who did not receive the update yet should get it in the next couple of days, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed.
1 Comment
1. maxapib473
Posts: 5; Member since: 1 hour ago
posted on 1 hour ago 0
