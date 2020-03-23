Apps

Facebook and Instagram reduce video quality in Europe to battle network clogging

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 23, 2020, 3:48 AM
Facebook and Instagram reduce video quality in Europe to battle network clogging
Working from home may be a dream-come-true for some, but broadband services in many countries weren’t designed for such overloads. The sheer number of people working remotely or keeping in touch with their close ones clogs the network and renders any online task troublesome.

The global health situation forced many people to stay at home in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The pandemic is reaching its peak in Europe after China saw a decline in newly reported cases, and most European countries are currently in a state of emergency.

With limited means of entertainment, people stuck at home turn to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and YouTube, which were first to react by reducing video quality for users in Europe in response to a plea by the European Union. According to Engadget, Facebook and Instagram will do the same to help ease the traffic in the virus-stuck continent.

"To help alleviate any potential network congestion, we will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in Europe. We are committed to working with our partners to manage any bandwidth constraints during this period of heavy demand, while also ensuring people are able to remain connected using Facebook apps and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.", an official Facebook spokesperson told Engadget.

While this is far from perfect for social media fans, keeping the internet flow undisturbed will help people do their jobs. Many researchers in Europe are working hard to find a possible cure or develop a vaccine for the virus. Sharing their results with colleagues and working collaboratively over the internet may help mankind deal faster with the current situation.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Best new phones expected in 2020
Best new phones expected in 2020
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
The Nokia 8.3 5G is here with a powerful chipset, four cameras, and a solid price
The Nokia 8.3 5G is here with a powerful chipset, four cameras, and a solid price
10 best sports games for Android and iOS in 2020
10 best sports games for Android and iOS in 2020
Best mid range affordable flagship phones in 2020
Best mid range affordable flagship phones in 2020
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $450 to $1450!
The best iPhone to buy in 2020: from $450 to $1450!

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities
T-Mobile keeps expanding 5G coverage, this time with a batch of 10 cities

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless