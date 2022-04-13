 FIFA+ is a new streaming service coming to iOS and Android devices - PhoneArena

FIFA+ is a new streaming service coming to iOS and Android devices

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Football fans rejoice, as FIFA is going into the streaming service business. Not EA’s FIFA mind you, it’s the International Federation of Association Football, which has just announced FIFA+, a streaming platform designed to unite football fans across the globe with the game they’re rooting for.

Available starting today on iOS and Android devices (as well as the web), FIFA+ offers access to live football matches from all around the world, interactive games, news, tournament information, and video content.

Furthermore, FIFA announced that its newly launched streaming service will be streaming the equivalent of 40,000 live games per year from 100 member associations across all six confederations, including 11,000 women’s matches, by the end of 2022.

Additionally, FIFA+ will give users access to every FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup match ever recorded on camera, which means more than 2,000 hours of archive content. All available via the FIFA+ Archive, the service will initially launch with more than 2,500 videos dating back to the 1950s.

Just like many other streaming services FIFA+ will deliver its own “original” content. FIFA+ Originals will be released in the form of full-length documentaries, docuseries, talk shows and shorts, which will be localized into 11 languages. Here are some of the FIFA+ Originals that are now available to watch:

  • Ronaldinho: The Happiest Man in the World
  • Captains: Season 1 - A ground-breaking 8-part series from Fulwell 73 (Sunderland ‘Til I Die, All or Nothing: Juventus) following six captains as they lead their countries through qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
  • Croatia: Defining a Nation
  • HD Cutz - An original 8-part docuseries with barber to the stars Sheldon Edwards talking food, fashion, music and, sometimes, football.
  • Crazy Dream - An all-access 6 x 30-minute documentary series featuring Dani Alves.
  • Golden Boot - An original 4 x 48-minute docuseries interviewing the greatest FIFA World Cup goalscorers.
  • Icons - A 5 x 26-minute docuseries showcasing five of the biggest game-changers of the women’s game.
  • Academies - The inside story of some of the greatest talent production lines in world football from Shoot the Company.

What’s even more exciting about FIFA+ is that this will be available for free, although it will be ad-supported. FIFA also revealed that the streaming service is available in five languages (English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish) at launch, with an additional six languages to follow in June 2022.

by Alan Friedman
by Anam Hamid
by Alan Friedman
by Adrian Diaconescu
by Anam Hamid
by Daniel Petrov
