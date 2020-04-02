FCC will vote on supported by Apple Wi-Fi range opening plan; 5G networks can also benefit from it
Additionally, the 6 GHz band can provide the possibility for creating mobile hotspots which would allow, for example, an iPad to connect to a 5G iPhone’s hotspot in order to benefit from 5G network speeds.
What’s more, the new band range would be useful for AR and VR devices. Rumors about Apple’s AR glasses and their possible launch this year have been circulating since fall, last year, and the aforementioned device could also benefit from the additional Wi-Fi band range.
Previously, the 6GHz band was not available over concerns of interference with telecom companies' waves, however, according to FCC’s statement, this can be prevented by an automated frequency coordination system. The vote is to be held on April 23.