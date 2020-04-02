Wireless service 5G

FCC will vote on supported by Apple Wi-Fi range opening plan; 5G networks can also benefit from it

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 02, 2020, 8:33 AM
FCC will vote on supported by Apple Wi-Fi range opening plan; 5G networks can also benefit from it
These days, we are expecting more and more from Wi-Fi and 5G networks. Now, 9to5Mac reports that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that it will be voting on opening an additional 6 GHz network band for general use by device manufacturers.

The proposal for opening the 6 GHz band is supported by Apple and other tech giants. The 6 GHz range is usually a part of the Wi-Fi spectrum, however, it can be useful for other purposes as well, for example for the development and improvement of 5G networks, according to FCC’s chairman, Ajit Pai. His statement seems to be in favor of approving the 6 GHz range’s general availability.

Additionally, the 6 GHz band can provide the possibility for creating mobile hotspots which would allow, for example, an iPad to connect to a 5G iPhone’s hotspot in order to benefit from 5G network speeds.

What’s more, the new band range would be useful for AR and VR devices. Rumors about Apple’s AR glasses and their possible launch this year have been circulating since fall, last year, and the aforementioned device could also benefit from the additional Wi-Fi band range.

Previously, the 6GHz band was not available over concerns of interference with telecom companies' waves, however, according to FCC’s statement, this can be prevented by an automated frequency coordination system. The vote is to be held on April 23.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

T-Mobile-Sprint merger official; expect 5G speeds up to 15 times faster than 4G; Legere leaves early
T-Mobile-Sprint merger official; expect 5G speeds up to 15 times faster than 4G; Legere leaves early
T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices
T-Mobile and Sprint 5G unlimited plans vs AT&T and Verizon prices
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
Possible Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ benchmark reveals a completely unexpected compromise
LG V60 ThinQ Review
LG V60 ThinQ Review
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
Apple could purposely try to steal OnePlus' thunder this month
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra
We test the fastest charging 5G phone battery against the Galaxy S20 Ultra
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 is official with built-in GPS and a few other cool tricks up its sleeve
The Fitbit Charge 4 is official with built-in GPS and a few other cool tricks up its sleeve

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in all official colors
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless