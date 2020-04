FCC will vote on supported by Apple Wi-Fi range opening plan; 5G networks can also benefit from it

These days, we are expecting more and more from Wi-Fi and 5G networks. Now, 9to5Mac reports that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that it will be voting on opening an additional 6 GHz network band for general use by device manufacturers.The proposal for opening the 6 GHz band is supported by Apple and other tech giants. The 6 GHz range is usually a part of the Wi-Fi spectrum, however, it can be useful for other purposes as well, for example for the development and improvement of 5G networks, according to FCC’s chairman , Ajit Pai. His statement seems to be in favor of approving the 6 GHz range’s general availability.Additionally, the 6 GHz band can provide the possibility for creating mobile hotspots which would allow, for example, an iPad to connect to a 5G iPhone’s hotspot in order to benefit from 5G network speeds.What’s more, the new band range would be useful for AR and VR devices. Rumors about Apple’s AR glasses and their possible launch this year have been circulating since fall, last year, and the aforementioned device could also benefit from the additional Wi-Fi band range.Previously, the 6GHz band was not available over concerns of interference with telecom companies' waves, however, according to FCC’s statement, this can be prevented by an automated frequency coordination system. The vote is to be held on April 23.