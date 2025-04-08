The Galaxy S25 Ultra case you didn’t know you needed: Pitaka PinButton adds 3 buttons for enhanced convenience

This story is sponsored by Pitaka. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!





Pitaka is already well-known for making premium aramid fiber cases, which fit snug over the phone, follow its design and provide protection with minimum added thickness.

Pitaka’s PinButton case for Galaxy S25 Ultra adds 3 custom buttons!

Open an app

Play Music

Create a new note in Notes

Start recording (Voice note or Video)

Start stopwatch

Control SmartThings at home (lights, TV, etc.)

Toggle Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Hotspot

Turn on flashlight

Recommended Stories

The cherry on top - MagSafe ring

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra







