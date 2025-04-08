The Galaxy S25 Ultra case you didn’t know you needed: Pitaka PinButton adds 3 buttons for enhanced convenience
This story is sponsored by Pitaka. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Pitaka is already well-known for making premium aramid fiber cases, which fit snug over the phone, follow its design and provide protection with minimum added thickness.
So, what’s next?
Well, how about adding extra buttons to the case, which are fully programmable, and don’t require you to download an app?
Pitaka’s PinButton case for Galaxy S25 Ultra adds 3 custom buttons!
As can be seen on the photo, the Pitaka PinButton case fits around the Galaxy S25 Ultra snugly, with a TPU frame to protect from bumps and a slightly raised lip to guard the display. The back panel of the PinButton case is the good old raw aramid fiber weave — it looks high-tech, feels premium and grippy, and is incredibly durable, yet thin and lightweight.
The right side of the case has button covers for the power and volume keys, as usual. But on the left, you will find a trio of custom buttons that Pitaka added. What do they do?
The PinButton case has an embedded NFC chip. When you press one of the custom buttons, the case sends a different message to the phone via its NFC reader. And herein lies the simple beauty of Samsung’s One UI combined with the PinButton case — you don’t need an external app, One UI already has customizable actions!
Go to Settings -> Modes and Routines -> Routines. Tap the plus sign to create a new one.
In the IF field, we select “NFC Tagged”. The phone will then wait for an NFC input — you press and hold the button you wish to program until it’s registered.
After, in the THEN field, we pick what we want this button to do. Here are some of the things you can have the phone do by simply pressing on a PinButton:
- Open an app
- Play Music
- Create a new note in Notes
- Start recording (Voice note or Video)
- Start stopwatch
- Control SmartThings at home (lights, TV, etc.)
- Toggle Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Hotspot
- Turn on flashlight
Since in-app actions for routines are open to 3rd party developers, you may have a lot more useful actions in there, depending on what your favorite apps are. But even the base level Samsung functions are already a lot to work with — we merely cherry-picked some favorite options!
You can also set up a PinButton to open a favorite app pair in split screen. There are tons of options — you can explore Samsung’s Routines before even getting a PinButton case to see what you can do with it and let your imagination run wild.
The cherry on top - MagSafe ring
So, the PinButton case is protective, pretty, thin and light, and adds cool new functions to the Galaxy S25 Ultra — what else can it do?
Oh right, bring the 2 back in Qi2! Since the Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn’t have an internal ring of magnets, it doesn’t fully fit the Qi2 protocol. The good news is that it can charge at 15 W wirelessly, the bad news is that it’s hard to align perfectly to, and keep on, Qi2 charging pads.
A magnetic ring inside the PinButton case allows the Galaxy S25 Ultra to stick over Qi2 chargers, with the coils in the right alignment. We tested it — it doesn’t interfere with the work of the S Pen (however, if you put another magnetic accessory over the case, it may interfere for the time you have both accessories on, since they will amplify each other’s magnetic fields. Like a wallet, a magnetic kickstand or powerbank, etc.)
