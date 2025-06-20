Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Ex-Verizon boss has a plan for superfast internet across Florida, Texas, Nevada, Colorado and Arizona

Ed Chan has quite the experience!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon
Verizon logo.
After spending more than 30 years at Verizon, Ed Chan has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer at Tillman Fiber, an open access fiber operator. The company, as you may've heard, designs, builds, and owns high-speed internet infrastructure for other internet providers to use it.

Ed Chan succeeds Tim Salmon, Tillman Fiber's Chief Operating Officer, who had been serving as acting CEO, and the appointment is effective immediately.

Right now, Tillman Fiber is undertaking an ambitious billion dollar expansion across Florida, but there are reports that the company is eyeing Texas, Nevada, Colorado and Arizona as well.

Ed's combination of deep technical expertise and industry leadership makes him well-suited to lead Tillman Fiber as we accelerate our network rollout. His experience in building and scaling some of the largest networks in the country will be instrumental in fulfilling Tillman Fiber's commitment to delivering best-in-class broadband to communities across the US.

– Sanjiv Ahuja, Chairman of Tillman Fiber, June 2025

Tillman Fiber has appointed Mr. Chan during a crucial phase of growth for both the company and the broader broadband industry. Chan praised Tillman's leadership in open-access infrastructure and its strong focus on customer service, saying these strengths position the company to meet the rising demand for fast, reliable internet.

Before joining Tillman Fiber, Mr. Chan held senior executive roles at Crown Castle, where he led digital transformation and cybersecurity efforts. He also spent over three decades at Verizon, where he served as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Network Engineering Officer, overseeing technology strategy, network operations, and infrastructure development. Also, he currently serves on the board of Fortress Solutions, a global network support company.

Founded in 2021, Tillman Fiber builds and operates fiber-optic networks across Florida. Backed by over $1.5 billion in capital, the company is focused on delivering high-speed broadband to both homes and businesses while promoting digital access for underserved communities.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 1

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging

Latest News

Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless