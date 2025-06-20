Ex-Verizon boss has a plan for superfast internet across Florida, Texas, Nevada, Colorado and Arizona
Ed Chan has quite the experience!
After spending more than 30 years at Verizon, Ed Chan has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer at Tillman Fiber, an open access fiber operator. The company, as you may've heard, designs, builds, and owns high-speed internet infrastructure for other internet providers to use it.
Ed Chan succeeds Tim Salmon, Tillman Fiber's Chief Operating Officer, who had been serving as acting CEO, and the appointment is effective immediately.
Tillman Fiber has appointed Mr. Chan during a crucial phase of growth for both the company and the broader broadband industry. Chan praised Tillman's leadership in open-access infrastructure and its strong focus on customer service, saying these strengths position the company to meet the rising demand for fast, reliable internet.
Founded in 2021, Tillman Fiber builds and operates fiber-optic networks across Florida. Backed by over $1.5 billion in capital, the company is focused on delivering high-speed broadband to both homes and businesses while promoting digital access for underserved communities.
Right now, Tillman Fiber is undertaking an ambitious billion dollar expansion across Florida, but there are reports that the company is eyeing Texas, Nevada, Colorado and Arizona as well.
Ed's combination of deep technical expertise and industry leadership makes him well-suited to lead Tillman Fiber as we accelerate our network rollout. His experience in building and scaling some of the largest networks in the country will be instrumental in fulfilling Tillman Fiber's commitment to delivering best-in-class broadband to communities across the US.
– Sanjiv Ahuja, Chairman of Tillman Fiber, June 2025
Before joining Tillman Fiber, Mr. Chan held senior executive roles at Crown Castle, where he led digital transformation and cybersecurity efforts. He also spent over three decades at Verizon, where he served as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Network Engineering Officer, overseeing technology strategy, network operations, and infrastructure development. Also, he currently serves on the board of Fortress Solutions, a global network support company.
