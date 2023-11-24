Elon Musk restores headlines to Twitter/X link previews



In response to the growing user backlash, or perhaps due to his own broken user experience, In response to the growing user backlash, or perhaps due to his own broken user experience, Musk has now decided to reintroduce headlines to link previews . The new approach, expected to roll out in an upcoming Twitter/X update, will overlay the headline of a linked article in a semi-transparent manner over the article's image. This compromise aims to balance the need for context with Musk's desire for a cleaner tweet aesthetic.









Musk's initial justification for removing headlines was based on aesthetic considerations, claiming it would enhance the visual appeal of tweets. However, users overwhelmingly disagreed, arguing that headlines were crucial for quickly grasping the essence of a linked article.



As a result, the return of headlines is a welcome development for many Twitter/X users, who can now more easily assess the relevance and credibility of linked articles before deciding to engage with them. Clearly, Musk's penchant for rapid policy changes has actually worked in favor of the platform's users this time around.





Only time will tell whether Musk's newfound commitment to context will endure, but for now, users can appreciate the restored clarity and convenience that headlines bring to their Twitter/X experience.