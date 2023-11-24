Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Elon Musk restores headlines to Twitter/X link previews

In a surprising reversal of course, Elon Musk has announced that headlines will be making a comeback to Twitter/X link previews. This decision marks a significant shift from the company's earlier stance, which had stripped away headlines from link previews in an attempt to promote original content and enhance user experience.

The removal of headlines initially drew widespread criticism from users, who argued that the lack of context made it difficult to quickly understand the content of linked articles. In the past, sharing links on Twitter proved to be helpful for those that turned to the platform in order to quickly consume the latest news, a convenience that was taken away when the previews were removed.

In response to the growing user backlash, or perhaps due to his own broken user experience, Musk has now decided to reintroduce headlines to link previews. The new approach, expected to roll out in an upcoming Twitter/X update, will overlay the headline of a linked article in a semi-transparent manner over the article's image. This compromise aims to balance the need for context with Musk's desire for a cleaner tweet aesthetic.

Source - Elon Musk on X - Elon Musk restores headlines to Twitter/X link previews
Musk's initial justification for removing headlines was based on aesthetic considerations, claiming it would enhance the visual appeal of tweets. However, users overwhelmingly disagreed, arguing that headlines were crucial for quickly grasping the essence of a linked article.

As a result, the return of headlines is a welcome development for many Twitter/X users, who can now more easily assess the relevance and credibility of linked articles before deciding to engage with them. Clearly, Musk's penchant for rapid policy changes has actually worked in favor of the platform's users this time around.

Only time will tell whether Musk's newfound commitment to context will endure, but for now, users can appreciate the restored clarity and convenience that headlines bring to their Twitter/X experience.
