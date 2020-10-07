Edison Mail joins the list of apps you can choose as default iOS 14 email app
To set Edison Mail as your default email app on iOS 14, you need to access Settings on your iPhone, locate Edison in the list of applications, and chose it for “Default Mail App”.
Other email apps that you can pick for your default email app in iOS 14 are:
- Microsoft Outlook
- Gmail
- Airmail
- Boomerang
- Canary
- Polymail
- Spark
- Spike
- Twobird
- Yandex.Mail
Initially, there was a small issue upon some default app settings in iOS 14 will get reset upon restart of your iPhone, but now, with the release of iOS 14.0.1, this bug has been addressed and fixed.