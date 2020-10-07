Edison Mail joins the list of apps you can choose as default iOS 14 email app

Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G for $1000

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 07, 2020, 8:28 AM
With iOS 14, iPhone users can now change their default email and browser app on their iPhones. Edison Mail is now another email app that has just gotten an update and will now be an option for a default email app on your iPhone, alongside the likes of Gmail and Outlook, reports 9to5Mac.

To set Edison Mail as your default email app on iOS 14, you need to access Settings on your iPhone, locate Edison in the list of applications, and chose it for “Default Mail App”.


Other email apps that you can pick for your default email app in iOS 14 are:
  • Microsoft Outlook
  • Gmail
  • Airmail
  • Boomerang
  • Canary
  • Polymail
  • Spark
  • Spike
  • Twobird
  • Yandex.Mail

Initially, there was a small issue upon some default app settings in iOS 14 will get reset upon restart of your iPhone, but now, with the release of iOS 14.0.1, this bug has been addressed and fixed.

