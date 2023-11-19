Early Cyber Monday deal lets you snag Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a charming price

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
It's almost Cyber Monday, so if you forgot to shop on Friday, there's still time to save money on tech products. Amazon is currently offering a remarkable discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

A starting price of $999.99 makes the Flip 5 cheaper than book-style foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Pixel Fold, both of which start at $1,799. As such, it's a relatively affordable entry point into foldable phones.

Moreover, considering the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has high-end specs and two screens and it folds, it's a better value when compared to the likes of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, as they both start at $1,199. 

Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB

6.7 inches 120Hz main screen | 3.4 inches inches outer screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 12MP+12MP rear cameras | 3,700mAh battery | 25W charging
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

At the moment, Amazon has discounted the Galaxy Z Flip 5 by $200. The phone's price has never dipped below this, so if you have been eyeing the device, now's the perfect time to make your move.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a 6.7-inch 120Hz internal screen and a very useful 3.4-inch cover screen. The outer screen can run pretty much every app though it's more suitable for stuff like checking notifications and time and replying to texts. 

This means that in its folded state, the phone is about as good as any conventional phone with the added benefit of being compact. The fact that you'll have to open the phone to more comfortably use time-wasting apps may save you from senseless doom scrolling. 

The Flip 5 is powered by the overlocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 so it's snappier and more responsive than most top Android phones. It has 8GB of RAM - which is great for multi-tasking - and has double the storage (256GB) of the Flip 4 for the same price.

The phone has a sturdy hinge and it has a better water resistance rating than other clamshell phones, so it's very durable. The cameras are pretty solid and the phone even gives you access to manual controls.

The Flip 5 was already the easiest flip phone to recommend and at the new lower price, it's a no-brainer for anyone who wants a foldable phone for a palatable price.
