Discover the universe: NASA launches its own streaming platform and upgraded app









The NASA+ streaming platform will be completely free and, on top of that, without any ads. You will have the opportunity to watch NASA's Emmy Award-winning live coverage and get a peek into space missions through various original video series, including new ones that will be launched on the streaming service.









You will be able to access NASA+ through the NASA App, which works on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices. Additionally, it will be available on streaming media players like Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV, as well as on the web for both desktop and mobile devices.



Apart from launching its own streaming service, NASA is revamping its entire digital presence. The space agency is working on a new web and app experience that will make it easier to find information about its missions, research projects, climate data, and updates on the Artemis program, among other things. The aim is to create a more cohesive and user-friendly platform for accessing NASA's content and updates.



With this new digital mission, NASA will share science, research, exploration, and innovation worldwide through cohesive platforms. According to Nicky Fox, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, the new websites and NASA+ videos will showcase various discovery programs, covering a wide range of topics, including exoplanet research, understanding Earth's climate, the Sun's impact on our planet, and exploration of the solar system.

When you think of NASA, thoughts of space rockets and out-of-earth missions often come to mind. However, this time the news is not about the next rocket launch.