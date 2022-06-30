Demand for Apple’s iPhone 14 expected to surge in China
You know a phone is popular when people are fighting to get it more than 2 months before its expected release. Alright, maybe that is a bit of an overstatement, but this much is true - the demand for the iPhone 14 in China will be much higher than the one for the previous iPhone 13.
This predictions comes as a result of a survey carried out by prominent tech analyst Ming-Chu Kuo. According to him, suppliers and retailers are paying significantly higher deposits in order to pre-pay for the first expected iPhone 14 units.
It should be noted that this analysis rests on preliminary information. There is still a long way to go until the release of the iPhone 14 lineup. For the time being, however, there is good reason to believe that Apple’s newest smartphone will perform well in China.
Given that the iPhone 14 promises to bring the first major redesign to the iPhone since 2017 (when the iPhone X originally launched), interest in it is hardly surprising. Additionally, the promise for a more budget-friendly Max version is also bound to draw some attention.
The iPhone has always been a very popular phone and demand for it is strong virtually everywhere. Nevertheless, a more interesting question to examine will be how the sales will split between the 2 Pro and 2 Max models. For that, however, we will need to wait a little more.
This information was originally brought forward in a tweet by Kuo himself. He also clarified that the prepaid deposit is "significantly higher" for the iPhone 14 than for the iPhone 13, and in some regions of China the former is double the amount of the latter.
Historically, China has been a very important market for Apple. It represents about a fifth of Apple’s total revenue and its importance is growing still - just this year, Apple achieved its biggest ever market share of the Chinese market.
