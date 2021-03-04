Grab an unlocked OnePlus 7T 128GB for just $350 ($250 off)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These days customers can pick this one up for around $600 outright, but the OnePlus 7T is often discounted, so it's really not worth paying the full price. If you're in the market for a flagship smartphone that won't force you to break the bank, the OnePlus 7T could be a perfect choice.
To recap, the OnePlus 7T boasts a large 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, a triple camera setup (48MP+12MP+16MP), a secondary 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3,800 mAh battery. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.