Grab an unlocked OnePlus 7T 128GB for just $350 ($250 off)

Although it made its debut on the market back in 2019, the OnePlus 7T remains a very powerful smartphone, a true flagship. Apart from its top-tier hardware configuration, another positive aspect about the OnePlus 7T is that it will soon be updated to Android 11.These days customers can pick this one up for around $600 outright, but the OnePlus 7T is often discounted, so it's really not worth paying the full price. If you're in the market for a flagship smartphone that won't force you to break the bank, the OnePlus 7T could be a perfect choice.Currently, B&H offers a $250 discount on the unlocked model, which means customers can grab the OnePlus 7T for just $350 . Even though it's unlocked, this phone will not work on CDMA carriers like Sprint and Verizon, but you shouldn't have any issues if you activate it on AT&T or T-Mobile.To recap, the OnePlus 7T boasts a large 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, a triple camera setup (48MP+12MP+16MP), a secondary 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3,800 mAh battery. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor , coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.