Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android Deals OnePlus

Grab an unlocked OnePlus 7T 128GB for just $350 ($250 off)

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 04, 2021, 5:26 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab an unlocked OnePlus 7T 128GB for just $350 ($250 off)
Although it made its debut on the market back in 2019, the OnePlus 7T remains a very powerful smartphone, a true flagship. Apart from its top-tier hardware configuration, another positive aspect about the OnePlus 7T is that it will soon be updated to Android 11.

These days customers can pick this one up for around $600 outright, but the OnePlus 7T is often discounted, so it's really not worth paying the full price. If you're in the market for a flagship smartphone that won't force you to break the bank, the OnePlus 7T could be a perfect choice.

Currently, B&H offers a $250 discount on the unlocked model, which means customers can grab the OnePlus 7T for just $350. Even though it's unlocked, this phone will not work on CDMA carriers like Sprint and Verizon, but you shouldn't have any issues if you activate it on AT&T or T-Mobile.

To recap, the OnePlus 7T boasts a large 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, a triple camera setup (48MP+12MP+16MP), a secondary 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3,800 mAh battery. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

Related phones

7T
OnePlus 7T View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.8
$400 Amazon $349 eBay $350 B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 10 OxygenOS UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 8h 22minHurry and get the noise-cancelling Microsoft Surface Headphones at this ridiculously low price
Popular stories
Apple's iPad Air (2020) is cheaper than ever in one particular storage variant and multiple colors
Popular stories
Expires in - 8h 22minIt's raining awesome deals on iPhones and Apple Watches (but not for long)
Popular stories
T-Mobile drops price of Pixel 4a 5G to $349.99; new line not required
Popular stories
Lenovo's best Android tablet leaves Apple's iPad Air in the dust with hot new deal
Popular stories
Huge sale crashes the prices of many new and refurbished Amazon Echo and Kindle devices

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
Verizon proves it has a sense of humor, billing its 5G expansion efforts as 'aggressive'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless