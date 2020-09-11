Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Grab a Samsung tablet for as low as $85 from Woot (refurbished)

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 11, 2020, 3:59 PM
Grab a Samsung tablet for as low as $85 from Woot (refurbished)
Android tablets are far cheaper than the iPads, but some of them are on par performance-wise, and in some cases even exceed Apple's tablets. In the end, it's a matter of taste and needs, so if you're considering an Android tablet but don't want to spend a lot of money, Woot might have the perfect deal for you.

The US retailer offers an assortment of Samsung tablets for a lot less than you would expect. Granted these are refurbished products, the asking price is awfully low, so if you're in the market for a cheap Android tablet, this is definitely the time and place to shop.

For example, you could get a 7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8GB, Wi-Fi only) for just $85, while the 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab (2019) 32GB Wi-Fi sells for only $105. For those who want a slightly larger tablet, Woot has the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Wi-Fi available for just $200, and the Galaxy Tab S6 10.5 (256GB) for $530.

There are a bunch of other Samsung tablets on sale at Woot for a limited time, so if you're really looking for an Android tablet and you don't mind that these are refurbished, you should definitely check out Woot's sale right now.

