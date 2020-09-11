Grab a Samsung tablet for as low as $85 from Woot (refurbished)
For example, you could get a 7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8GB, Wi-Fi only) for just $85, while the 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab (2019) 32GB Wi-Fi sells for only $105. For those who want a slightly larger tablet, Woot has the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Wi-Fi available for just $200, and the Galaxy Tab S6 10.5 (256GB) for $530.
There are a bunch of other Samsung tablets on sale at Woot for a limited time, so if you're really looking for an Android tablet and you don't mind that these are refurbished, you should definitely check out Woot's sale right now.