Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Android Deals OnePlus

Unlocked OnePlus 7T drops to just $400 ($200 off) at B&H

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 02, 2020, 5:34 AM
Unlocked OnePlus 7T drops to just $400 ($200 off) at B&amp;H
The OnePlus 7T is better than all mid-range Android smartphones available in the US, which is quite understandable considering we're talking about a flagship killer. Normally, you would have to pay more for the OnePlus 7T, but a lot less than an Apple or Samsung flagship, that's for sure.

But what if you could get the OnePlus 7T for a price that you would typically pay for a mid-range smartphone? B&H is making that possible, so if you're looking for a flagship smartphone and can't afford to pay a lot of money, this deal should right up your alley.

For a limited time, B&H offers customers a $200 discount when they purchase the OnePlus 7T. The deal that lets you get the OnePlus 7T for just $400 is only available until the end of the day, so you might want to hurry.

Although the phone comes unlocked, it will only work on GSM networks, which means you'll only be able to use it with carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, but not on Sprint and Verizon. The OnePlus 7T comes in two color options: Glacier Blue and Frost Silver.

Related phones

7T
OnePlus 7T View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 4 Reviews
$450 $787
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Best Labor Day Sales on phones, tablets and true wireless earbuds
Popular stories
Deal: LG Stylo 6 and Samsung Galaxy A21 are free at Metro by T-Mobile (when you switch)
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 and Tab S6 Lite are steeply discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Best AirPods sales and deals right now
Popular stories
Expires in - 3d 10hBuy an unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G from Target and score a free $200 gift card
Popular stories
Huge Woot sale slashes the prices of an assortment of iPhones, Androids, and Apple Watches

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 (S30) will likely come with industry’s fastest, largest-capacity 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM
Popular stories
Microsoft Surface Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's not even funny
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Buy an unlocked Galaxy Note 20 5G from Target and score a free $200 gift card

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless