Unlocked OnePlus 7T drops to just $400 ($200 off) at B&H

The OnePlus 7T is better than all mid-range Android smartphones available in the US, which is quite understandable considering we're talking about a flagship killer. Normally, you would have to pay more for the OnePlus 7T , but a lot less than an Apple or Samsung flagship, that's for sure.But what if you could get the OnePlus 7T for a price that you would typically pay for a mid-range smartphone? B&H is making that possible, so if you're looking for a flagship smartphone and can't afford to pay a lot of money, this deal should right up your alley.For a limited time, B&H offers customers a $200 discount when they purchase the OnePlus 7T. The deal that lets you get the OnePlus 7T for just $400 is only available until the end of the day, so you might want to hurry.Although the phone comes unlocked, it will only work on GSM networks, which means you'll only be able to use it with carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, but not on Sprint and Verizon. The OnePlus 7T comes in two color options: Glacier Blue and Frost Silver.