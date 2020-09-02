Unlocked OnePlus 7T drops to just $400 ($200 off) at B&H
For a limited time, B&H offers customers a $200 discount when they purchase the OnePlus 7T. The deal that lets you get the OnePlus 7T for just $400 is only available until the end of the day, so you might want to hurry.
Although the phone comes unlocked, it will only work on GSM networks, which means you'll only be able to use it with carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile, but not on Sprint and Verizon. The OnePlus 7T comes in two color options: Glacier Blue and Frost Silver.