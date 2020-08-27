Sprint Galaxy S20 gets a massive discount on eBay
We won't be talking about any Amazon or Best Buy deals right now, but know that both stores offer great deals on the Galaxy S20 more often than not. eBay is another go-to shopping place for those looking to score good smartphone deals.
The next deal we'd like to highlight is aimed at Sprint customers, so if you're looking for an unlocked device or one that would work on other carriers, then you should definitely look elsewhere.
Long story short, you can buy the Sprint Galaxy S20 for just $650 via eBay, so you'll be saving $300 if you're going for the deal. The phone is brand new and comes with a 1-year warranty. It's only available in Cosmic Gray color, but that shouldn't be an issue considering the low price.