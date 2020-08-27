Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

View
Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Sprint Galaxy S20 gets a massive discount on eBay

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 27, 2020, 5:28 PM
Sprint Galaxy S20 gets a massive discount on eBay
We're still many months away from Galaxy S30's (or whatever Samsung decides to call its next flagship) launch, so getting an S20 these days is not something unusual. Of course, the longer you wait, the better deals you'll find.

Samsung Galaxy S20 is one of the Android flagships that cost around $1,000, so those who can't afford one must sign up for a long-term contract or wait for a sale. Luckily, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are making it easier than ever to buy a brand-new Galaxy S20 for a lot less.

We won't be talking about any Amazon or Best Buy deals right now, but know that both stores offer great deals on the Galaxy S20 more often than not. eBay is another go-to shopping place for those looking to score good smartphone deals.

The next deal we'd like to highlight is aimed at Sprint customers, so if you're looking for an unlocked device or one that would work on other carriers, then you should definitely look elsewhere.

Long story short, you can buy the Sprint Galaxy S20 for just $650 via eBay, so you'll be saving $300 if you're going for the deal. The phone is brand new and comes with a 1-year warranty. It's only available in Cosmic Gray color, but that shouldn't be an issue considering the low price.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 4 Reviews
View
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Skagen Connected Falster 2 gets a massive $200 discount on Amazon
Popular stories
Here's how you can save an incredible $890 on Apple's cheapest iPhone 11 model
Popular stories
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others
Popular stories
Save up to $300 on the unlocked Google Pixel 4 at various US retailers
Popular stories
The best Apple AirPods deals return to Amazon
Popular stories
Best iPhone 11 deals right now

Popular stories

Popular stories
This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
Apple’s 120Hz display saga continues, the feature slips away from 2020 iPhones, as crucial part is missing
Popular stories
New report reveals a bunch of promising Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G specs
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G announcement event live stream
Popular stories
iOS 14 beta 5 again hints at a 120Hz screen for the iPhone 12

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless