Skagen Connected Falster 2 gets a massive $200 discount on Amazon
However, for a limited time, the Stainless Steel model is ridiculously cheap on Amazon. The US retailer offers a huge $200 discount on the Skagen Connected Falster 2 Stainless Steel, so anyone picking this one up during the sale will most certainly get a very good deal.
Skagen Connected Falster 2 is fully compatible with both iPhone and Android smartphones. The smartwatch comes with 512MB storage and features heart rate tracking. It's got built-in GPS for distance tracking and features a swim-proof design. More importantly, you can get notifications and app alerts on the smartwatch, as well as manage your calendar, control music, and download compatible apps.