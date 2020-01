Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad is 40% off on Amazon

Amazon offers a massive discount on the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad, the accessory that allows you to charge up two smartphones at the same time. In fact, the wireless charger is sold by Samsung itself, although the order will be fulfilled through Amazon.Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad usually sells for $100, but Amazon has it discounted by 40% for a limited time. There's one thing that you need to pay attention though, as the black color is the cheapest at the moment. If you choose to buy the white version, you'll only receive a 20% discount.Thanks to the Fast Charge 2.0 technology, the accessory will charge these compatible Samsung smartphones faster than others: Galaxy S9 Galaxy S10 , S10+, and S10e. Since the charger is Qi certified, it's compatible with any device that supports the technology and can charge on it, including the Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy Note 8 , Apple iPhone 8 , and Apple iPhone X Besides any Qi-compatible smartphone, you'll be able to charge up any smartwatch that supports the technology at the same time. If you're determined to buy the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad while it's on sale on Amazon, you'll want to know that the US version comes with one-year product warranty.