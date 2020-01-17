Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad is 40% off on Amazon
Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad usually sells for $100, but Amazon has it discounted by 40% for a limited time. There's one thing that you need to pay attention though, as the black color is the cheapest at the moment. If you choose to buy the white version, you'll only receive a 20% discount.
Besides any Qi-compatible smartphone, you'll be able to charge up any smartwatch that supports the technology at the same time. If you're determined to buy the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad while it's on sale on Amazon, you'll want to know that the US version comes with one-year product warranty.
