Motorola offers major discounts on two of its most popular Moto family smartphones

Metro

Moto G7 Play – $0 for a new line, $0 when you switch carriers and $99.99 when you upgrade your phone.

Moto E6 – $0 for a new line, $0 to when you switch carriers and $39.99 when you upgrade your phone.

Straight Talk

Moto E6 – On Rollback $49 price (regularly $99.99).

Boost Mobile

Moto G7 Play – $0 for a new line, $20 to add an additional line and $99 when you upgrade your phone. In store only.

Motorola announced that it's celebrating Valentine's Day by offering customers major discounts on two of its most popular Moto G and Moto E family smartphones. Starting today, Moto G7 Play and Moto E6 will be heavily discounted, but these offers have multiple tiers that let you choose the best deal for you.It's worth mentioning that you won't be getting the phones directly from Motorola. The deals are available from Metro, Straight Talk and Boost Mobile, and each (with one exception) requires customers to add a new line, switch carriers or upgrade their phones. You can find them all below:According to Motorola, the deals will end on President's Day, which is February 17, so there's plenty of time to decide whether or not these offers match your needs.