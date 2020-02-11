Motorola Android Deals

Motorola offers major discounts on two of its most popular Moto family smartphones

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 11, 2020, 10:40 PM
Motorola announced that it's celebrating Valentine's Day by offering customers major discounts on two of its most popular Moto G and Moto E family smartphones. Starting today, Moto G7 Play and Moto E6 will be heavily discounted, but these offers have multiple tiers that let you choose the best deal for you.

It's worth mentioning that you won't be getting the phones directly from Motorola. The deals are available from Metro, Straight Talk and Boost Mobile, and each (with one exception) requires customers to add a new line, switch carriers or upgrade their phones. You can find them all below:

Metro
  • Moto G7 Play – $0 for a new line, $0 when you switch carriers and $99.99 when you upgrade your phone.
  • Moto E6 – $0 for a new line, $0 to when you switch carriers and $39.99 when you upgrade your phone.
Straight Talk
  • Moto E6 – On Rollback $49 price (regularly $99.99).
Boost Mobile
  • Moto G7 Play – $0 for a new line, $20 to add an additional line and $99 when you upgrade your phone. In store only.

According to Motorola, the deals will end on President's Day, which is February 17, so there's plenty of time to decide whether or not these offers match your needs.
$127.97 Motorola Moto G7 Play on Amazon
$99.99 Motorola Moto E6 on Amazon

Related phones

Moto G7 Play
Motorola Moto G7 Play OS: View Full specs
  • Display 5.7 inches
    1512 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
Moto E6
Motorola Moto E6 OS: View Full specs
  • Display 5.5 inches
    1440 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 435, 2GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

