Motorola offers major discounts on two of its most popular Moto family smartphones
Metro
- Moto G7 Play – $0 for a new line, $0 when you switch carriers and $99.99 when you upgrade your phone.
- Moto E6 – $0 for a new line, $0 to when you switch carriers and $39.99 when you upgrade your phone.
- Moto E6 – On Rollback $49 price (regularly $99.99).
- Moto G7 Play – $0 for a new line, $20 to add an additional line and $99 when you upgrade your phone. In store only.
According to Motorola, the deals will end on President's Day, which is February 17, so there's plenty of time to decide whether or not these offers match your needs.
