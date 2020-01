Best Buy lets you save up to $250 on the Moto Z3 Play

The Moto Z3 Play is one of Motorola's mid-range Android smartphones launched nearly one and a half years ago. Originally priced to sell for $350, the Moto Z3 Play can be had for less than $200 more often than not.In fact, if you're lucky, you can get one of less than $100, although these deals usually come with some requirements that might not be favorable to many. For example, you can get a Moto Z3 Play right now of just $100, but you'll have to activate the phone with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon when you buy it.Thankfully, if you really want the phone and you're willing to pay a little bit more, you can get the Moto Z3 Play from Best Buy for just $150, no strings attached. The phone comes unlocked and can be used with all major carriers in the US, but you can only get it in Deep Indigo.Specs-wise, the Moto Z3 Play is quite decent, although it's worth mentioning that it will probably remain on Android 9.0 Pie. The phone boasts a huge 6-inch Super AMOLED display, a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage.Also, the smartphone packs a dual-camera on the back (12MP+5MP), a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper and a large 3,000 mAh battery that should have enough juice for around two days of use. If these sound good enough for you, check out our full Moto Z3 Play review for more details.