Surfaces Headphones hit lowest price to date at Microsoft

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 16, 2020, 7:17 AM
Surfaces Headphones hit lowest price to date at Microsoft
Today is not a good day to go outside, especially if you're living in one of the red-flagged countries that have been heavily affected by the coronavirus. But life must go on, even if that means we have to move everything in the virtual space.

Shopping for a pair of headphones online is quite easy and, unless you're not sure about the quality of the product, preferable instead of testing them in store. Those of you who have money to spare might want to check out Microsoft's offer for the Surface Headphones.

Typically selling for $350, the Surface Headphones are now cheaper than ever. All customers can buy a pair for just $200. Shipping is free and once you ordered a pair, you should receive your package in 2-3 days.

Microsoft's Surface Headphones offer up to 15 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled, and up to 18 hours when it's disabled. The wireless headphones should charge fully in less than 2 hours, but you can also use them with the USB cord if you run out of battery.

The Surface Headphones will work with Android and iOS devices and come with a 1-year limited hardware warranty. Keep in mind that you'll have to install the Cortana app to change the headphones' settings.

