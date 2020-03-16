Surfaces Headphones hit lowest price to date at Microsoft
Shopping for a pair of headphones online is quite easy and, unless you're not sure about the quality of the product, preferable instead of testing them in store. Those of you who have money to spare might want to check out Microsoft's offer for the Surface Headphones.
Microsoft's Surface Headphones offer up to 15 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled, and up to 18 hours when it's disabled. The wireless headphones should charge fully in less than 2 hours, but you can also use them with the USB cord if you run out of battery.
The Surface Headphones will work with Android and iOS devices and come with a 1-year limited hardware warranty. Keep in mind that you'll have to install the Cortana app to change the headphones' settings.