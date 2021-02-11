Lenovo's Smart Display 7 is crazy cheap at B&H
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Customers in the US have a couple of decent alternatives at their disposal. Of course, Google's lineup of Nest smart displays is very popular in the US, but Lenovo's are worthy competitors. The smallest Lenovo smart display features a 7-inch IPS touchscreen and costs just $130.
Basically, you'll be able to enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7-inch display. You can initiate video calls with just your voice, which can also be used to control compatible smart home devices. If you're in the market for such a product, Lenovo's Smart Display 7 would make an excellent choice.