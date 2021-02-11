Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Accessories Deals Lenovo

Lenovo's Smart Display 7 is crazy cheap at B&H

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 11, 2021, 10:24 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo's Smart Display 7 is crazy cheap at B&amp;H
As their name suggests, smart displays are just smart speakers with screens. The best thing about them is that they're quite cheap, so if customers who'd like to be able to make video calls might choose these over the traditional smart speakers.

Customers in the US have a couple of decent alternatives at their disposal. Of course, Google's lineup of Nest smart displays is very popular in the US, but Lenovo's are worthy competitors. The smallest Lenovo smart display features a 7-inch IPS touchscreen and costs just $130.

For a limited time, B&H offers the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for just $70. The device features Google Assistant support, dual-mic and dual 1.5-inch 5-watt speakers, as well as a 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

Basically, you'll be able to enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7-inch display. You can initiate video calls with just your voice, which can also be used to control compatible smart home devices. If you're in the market for such a product, Lenovo's Smart Display 7 would make an excellent choice.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Lenovo's Smart Display 7 is crazy cheap at B&H
Popular stories
Verizon's Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is nearly 80% off at Best Buy
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are down to their lowest price in a long time in brand-new condition
Popular stories
If you like stock Android and bargains, you'll love this new Google Pixel 3a XL deal
Popular stories
Save up to 50% on LG's 5G smartphones at Verizon
Popular stories
Students can get double the usual Apple Music action completely free of charge

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra blind camera comparison
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless