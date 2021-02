Lenovo's Smart Display 7 is crazy cheap at B&H

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

As their name suggests, smart displays are just smart speakers with screens. The best thing about them is that they're quite cheap, so if customers who'd like to be able to make video calls might choose these over the traditional smart speakers.Customers in the US have a couple of decent alternatives at their disposal. Of course, Google 's lineup of Nest smart displays is very popular in the US, but Lenovo's are worthy competitors. The smallest Lenovo smart display features a 7-inch IPS touchscreen and costs just $130.For a limited time, B&H offers the Lenovo Smart Display 7 for just $70 . The device features Google Assistant support, dual-mic and dual 1.5-inch 5-watt speakers, as well as a 2-megapixel front-facing camera.Basically, you'll be able to enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7-inch display. You can initiate video calls with just your voice, which can also be used to control compatible smart home devices. If you're in the market for such a product, Lenovo's Smart Display 7 would make an excellent choice.