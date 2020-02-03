LG G7 ThinQ drops to new all-time low price at Amazon
But one thing where LG's flagship score big time is the price. Not at launch, of course, but if you wait several months, you can get an LG high-end smartphone for a fraction of its suggested retail price.
Amazon has both the Platinum Gray and Aurora Black versions on sale, but only the former drops below the $300 price mark. Even so, the Aurora Black model is just $15 more expensive, so it might worth a look as well if you prefer a darker shade.
The smartphones come with US warranty are sold by LG via Amazon. It's also worth mentioning they're compatible with all four major carriers in the country – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):