Google's latest Nest Audio is already getting a good discount
The Nest Audio adapts to the surrounding environment, so music sounds better, at least in theory. Now, if you've got your eyes on such a product, we have some good news for you. Google's new Nest Audio is now on sale for a limited time, so if you're considering one, check out this deal.
Google's Nest Audio allows you to play music or other audio through voice commands. You can even control services like Pandora, Spotify, and YouTube Music, just to name a few. Or, you can pair it to your phone over Bluetooth and cast audio from an app. And if you're concerned about sound quality, let's just say that this is 75% louder than the original Google Home, and has 50% stronger bass.