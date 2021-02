Google's latest Nest Audio is already getting a good discount

Google's Nest Audio is a great choice for those looking to buy a good smart speaker that focuses on sound quality. The latest model is actually great value for money, not just because it's better than the previous model, but thanks to the improved features it offers.The Nest Audio adapts to the surrounding environment, so music sounds better, at least in theory. Now, if you've got your eyes on such a product, we have some good news for you. Google's new Nest Audio is now on sale for a limited time, so if you're considering one, check out this deal.Although it's been priced to sell for $100, Google now offers a $20 discount to those who buy the Nest Audio. On top of that, you get to choose between all five color options: chalk, charcoal, sage, sand, and sky. Google 's Nest Audio allows you to play music or other audio through voice commands. You can even control services like Pandora , Spotify, and YouTube Music, just to name a few. Or, you can pair it to your phone over Bluetooth and cast audio from an app. And if you're concerned about sound quality, let's just say that this is 75% louder than the original Google Home, and has 50% stronger bass.