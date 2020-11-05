iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Deals Wearables Fossil

The newest Fossil smartwatch is $100 off at Best Buy

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 05, 2020, 7:56 PM
The newest Fossil smartwatch is $100 off at Best Buy
Fossil announced a brand-new smartwatch last month that only recently hit the shelves, the Gen 5e. The smartwatch is priced to sell for $250, but Best Buy has it on discount ahead of the Black Friday sale.

Fossil Gen 5e is available in two color options – pink and black, as well as two sizes: 42mm and 44mm. And both are now available for purchase at Best Buy for just $150, $100 less than the retail price.
Fossil Gen 5e Smartwatch 44mm Silicone - Black

In case you're wondering what's the main difference between the regular Fossil Gen 5 and the 5e model, the first thing that comes to mind is the price. The newer Fossil Gen 5e is $50 cheaper than the original model, but they're also slimmer in size.

Specs-wise, they're about that same, which means the Fossil Gen 5e is still running Wear OS on a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. Also, the smartwatch features a smaller 1.19-inch display, as well as support for NFC (Near Field Communication) and health tracking.

