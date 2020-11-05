The newest Fossil smartwatch is $100 off at Best Buy
In case you're wondering what's the main difference between the regular Fossil Gen 5 and the 5e model, the first thing that comes to mind is the price. The newer Fossil Gen 5e is $50 cheaper than the original model, but they're also slimmer in size.
Specs-wise, they're about that same, which means the Fossil Gen 5e is still running Wear OS on a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. Also, the smartwatch features a smaller 1.19-inch display, as well as support for NFC (Near Field Communication) and health tracking.