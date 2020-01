Fitbit's newest smartwatch is getting a 25% discount on Amazon

Fitbit's most recent wearable device – Versa 2 is getting a decent discount on Amazon. Even though the advert says that customers can save up to $40 on Fitbit wearable device, the Versa 2 is getting a 25% discount, which means you'll be saving $50 if you buy it right now.As a bonus, you get to choose the Bordeaux/Copper Rose model, which is exclusive to Amazon. Aside from the color of the band though, the Amazon exclusive Fitbit Versa 2 is similar to the other models.If you'd like to know more about the Versa 2, here is a quick rundown of the main specs. First off, Fitbit's newest smartwatch supports Amazon Alexa . Also, Sleep Score will help you better understand your sleep quality each night based on your heart rate, time asleep and restlessness.Of course, Versa 2 is fully compatible with various music streaming apps like Spotify, Pandora, and Deezer, but you'll only get the option to send quick replies and voice replies on an Android phone.Depending on how you decide to use, you might get up to 6 days of battery life. If you want even more information about the smartwatch, you can check out our Fitbit Versa 2 mini-review