Fitbit's newest smartwatch is getting a 25% discount on Amazon
As a bonus, you get to choose the Bordeaux/Copper Rose model, which is exclusive to Amazon. Aside from the color of the band though, the Amazon exclusive Fitbit Versa 2 is similar to the other models.
Of course, Versa 2 is fully compatible with various music streaming apps like Spotify, Pandora, and Deezer, but you'll only get the option to send quick replies and voice replies on an Android phone.
Depending on how you decide to use, you might get up to 6 days of battery life. If you want even more information about the smartwatch, you can check out our Fitbit Versa 2 mini-review.
