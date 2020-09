Fitbit's latest fitness tracker gets discounted on Amazon

Fitbit Charge 4 is the best selling wearable device on Amazon at the moment. It's probably just a coincidence that this happened just after Apple revealed its new smartwatches , but if you're in the market for a fitness tracker , the Fitbit Charge 4 is clearly one of the best that you can get right now.Typically selling for $150, the Fitbit Charge 4 is currently 15% cheaper on Amazon, but customers who order one today won't receive it until as early as October 2. It looks like Amazon sold all units and is now waiting for new stock to arrive next month.Fitbit Charge 4 is compatible with both Android handsets and iPhones, but you don't have to pair it with a smartphone to use its tracking features. Fitbit Charge 4 includes a built-in GPS, so it can independently track your pace and distance on screen during outdoor runs, rides, and hikes.Also, the wearable device features a heart rate monitor and it's both swim-proof and water-resistant (up to 50 meters). You can even play music on your wrist via the Spotify app, make purchases with Fitbit Pay, or get calls, text and smartphone app notifications.If you're considering the fitness tracker, you might want to know that the Fitbit Charge 4 is available in either black or rosewood, but the discount may vary slightly.