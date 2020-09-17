Fitbit's latest fitness tracker gets discounted on Amazon
Fitbit Charge 4 is compatible with both Android handsets and iPhones, but you don't have to pair it with a smartphone to use its tracking features. Fitbit Charge 4 includes a built-in GPS, so it can independently track your pace and distance on screen during outdoor runs, rides, and hikes.
Also, the wearable device features a heart rate monitor and it's both swim-proof and water-resistant (up to 50 meters). You can even play music on your wrist via the Spotify app, make purchases with Fitbit Pay, or get calls, text and smartphone app notifications.
If you're considering the fitness tracker, you might want to know that the Fitbit Charge 4 is available in either black or rosewood, but the discount may vary slightly.