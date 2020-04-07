iOS Apple Deals

Woot sells refurbished iPhones for as low as $120

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 07, 2020, 4:23 PM
Woot is running an interesting promotion on refurbished iPhones, which will end in less than 24 hours. Eight iPhone models are being heavily discounted at Woot, although four are already sold out: iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

Basically, the newest iPhone models you could get are now sold out and Woot won't be adding more units by the end of the promotion, so if you're willing to spend a bit on older iPhone models, then keep reading.

Four other iPhone models are available for purchase for as low as $120. The cheapest refurbished Apple smartphone is the iPhone 7, which can be had for anywhere between $120 and $160. The slightly better Apple iPhone 7 Plus is available during the sale for $180-$230, depending on the model.

Even the iPhone 8 is on sale for anywhere between $190 and $230, a great price for such a device, even though it's a refurbished unit. Finally, the Apple iPhone X is up for grabs for just $400, but you can only get the 64GB model that's locked on AT&T.

Some of the deals involve iPhones that are locked to various US carriers, but many allow you to choose between at least two. Keep in mind that you only have around 8 hours to decide whether or not you want to go for one of the refurbished iPhones offered by Woot.

