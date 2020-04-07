Woot sells refurbished iPhones for as low as $120
Four other iPhone models are available for purchase for as low as $120. The cheapest refurbished Apple smartphone is the iPhone 7, which can be had for anywhere between $120 and $160. The slightly better Apple iPhone 7 Plus is available during the sale for $180-$230, depending on the model.
Even the iPhone 8 is on sale for anywhere between $190 and $230, a great price for such a device, even though it's a refurbished unit. Finally, the Apple iPhone X is up for grabs for just $400, but you can only get the 64GB model that's locked on AT&T.
Some of the deals involve iPhones that are locked to various US carriers, but many allow you to choose between at least two. Keep in mind that you only have around 8 hours to decide whether or not you want to go for one of the refurbished iPhones offered by Woot.