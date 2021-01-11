Save 15% on the new Apple Watch Series 6 on Amazon

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

Cosmin Vasile
Jan 11, 2021, 4:36 PM
After a brief promotion during the holiday season, the Apple Watch Series 6 is on sale once again on Amazon. Although the smartwatch doesn't get the same high discount that made it such a good deal during the last few weeks of 2020, customers can still save up to 15% if they act fast.

It's also important to add that the cheapest model is the GPS-only Apple Watch Series 6. In particular, the Product (RED) version seems to get the full 15% discount, while some of the other color options are getting smaller 10% discounts.

Although you can still take calls and reply to texts from your wrist, your Apple Watch Series 6 must be paired with an iPhone or Android smartphone all time to benefit from this feature. Apple's new smartwatch lets you check your heart rhythm with the ECG app, as well as to measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app.

Just like many other smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 6 tracks your daily activity and measures workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and even dance. Also, it's swim-proof and features an Always-On Retina display that's 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down.

