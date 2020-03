Save up to $150 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) on Amazon

It looks like Amazon is blowing out Apple Watch Series 4 and it's not the cheaper models that lack cellular connectivity, but the expensive ones that do include this feature. Not all Apple Watch Series 4 models are on sale right now and even those that are cheaper don't get the same discount.Still, as the title says, you can save up to $150 when you buy a certain Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS+ Cellular) on Amazon. For example, the Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Space Black Milanese Loop is one of the Apple Watch Series 4 models that are getting the maximum $150 discount.The Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Loop is just $125 off, but it's still a very good deal considering the smartwatch typically sells for $500. Some of the Apple Watch Series 4 models are no longer available but they may appear in stock later on.The bottom line is that you need to check each deal yourself because Amazon seems to be changing discounts based on the number of units left in stock. Also, for more details on the Apple Watch Series, make sure to check out our in-depth review