Deal: Apple Watch Series 3 is 15% cheaper on Amazon

Although Apple's third-generation smartwatch is old by today's standards, it remains as reliable and solid as almost three years ago. Of course, many other alternatives cost the same even though they have been launched just one year ago, but they're not made by Apple.
Those who can't afford to pay for a much newer Apple smartwatch can take advantage of Amazon's deal that makes the Apple Watch
Series 3 quite cheap. Firstly, let's clarify that the cheapest version of the Apple Watch Series 3
typically sells for $200.
Well, Amazon now offers a $30 discount
, and while the amount isn't that high, it's quite decent for an Apple smartwatch to have such a low price. The deal is only available for the 38mm model sans cellular support, but the bigger 42mm is on sale as well, it's just that the discount is smaller in comparison with the full price.
Keep in mind that the smartwatch comes with the standard warranty that you would normally get when you buy it from the Apple Store. Also, you'll be able to add AppleCare+ within the next 60 days after your purchase, which is highly recommended as it costs just $50.
