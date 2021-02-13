Apple's Beats Flex wireless earphones are cheaper than ever on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Currently, Amazon offers a $10 discount on the Beats Flex, which might not seem much at first glance. However, let's not forget that the neckband wireless earbuds typically sell for $50, and the new price is the lowest we've seen to date.
Android users who plan to buy a pair of Beats Flex earbuds will be happy to know that the entire set up process is made easier by the dedicated app that can be installed from Google Play. iPhone users shouldn't worry either since these come with Apple's W1 wireless chip.