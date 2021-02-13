Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Apple's Beats Flex wireless earphones are cheaper than ever on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 13, 2021, 1:17 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's Beats Flex wireless earphones are cheaper than ever on Amazon
The Beats Flex are Apple's cheapest wireless earphones, but that doesn't mean they're not good, on the contrary. The fact that they work with either Android and iOS devices makes them even more appealing for customers looking for a cheap pair of earphones.

Currently, Amazon offers a $10 discount on the Beats Flex, which might not seem much at first glance. However, let's not forget that the neckband wireless earbuds typically sell for $50, and the new price is the lowest we've seen to date.

Android users who plan to buy a pair of Beats Flex earbuds will be happy to know that the entire set up process is made easier by the dedicated app that can be installed from Google Play. iPhone users shouldn't worry either since these come with Apple's W1 wireless chip.

On top of that, Apple's Beats Flex comes with a USB-C charging port and different-sized silicone tips. If you've decided to go for these cheap earphones, you'll want to choose either the black or yellow colors, the only ones that are discounted right now.

