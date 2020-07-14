Save 15% on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on Amazon
The AirPods promise to offer up to 5 hours of listening time, but thanks to the wireless charging case you'll be able to get more than 24-hours of battery life. The downside is these AirPods don't feature active noise-canceling technology, so if you're looking for this particular function, you'll have to go for the AirPods Pro.
Keep in mind that you can charge the case either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or the Lightning connector. Also, if you can't afford the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, you can get the ones that come with a wired charging case instead.