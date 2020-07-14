Accessories Apple Deals Audio

Save 15% on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 14, 2020, 1:39 PM
Save 15% on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on Amazon
The AirPods are among the best-selling earbuds out there, despite their rather hefty price. Although many companies have tried to reproduce the success of the AirPods, few can actually compete with Apple's wireless earphones.

Typically selling for $200, Apple's AirPods have a lot of competition in this price range. Still, if you're determined to buy these specific earphones, you can definitely get them for slightly cheaper. We've recently spotted a deal on Amazon that let you save 15% on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. It's not much, but at least you get to spend $30 on something else.

The AirPods promise to offer up to 5 hours of listening time, but thanks to the wireless charging case you'll be able to get more than 24-hours of battery life. The downside is these AirPods don't feature active noise-canceling technology, so if you're looking for this particular function, you'll have to go for the AirPods Pro.

Keep in mind that you can charge the case either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or the Lightning connector. Also, if you can't afford the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, you can get the ones that come with a wired charging case instead.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Google trolls Nest fans, announces The Daily Special, a month's worth of sales
Popular stories
Online-only deal slashes $350 off Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max at Verizon
Popular stories
Expires in - 1w 4dFitbit summer sale: Save big on smartwatches, fitness trackers
Popular stories
Expires in - 12h 47minThe TicWatch Pro 4G LTE and TicWatch Pro 2020 battery life champs are on sale at great prices
Popular stories
Get free fries with the McDonald's app on National French Fry Day 2020
Popular stories
Apple's phenomenal AirPods Pro are on sale at an unusually high discount today only

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon disappoints, AT&T surprises, and T-Mobile shines in new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in 2020?
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 5G packaging render gives you a clue about what's missing from the box
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event
Popular stories
The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless