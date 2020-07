Save 15% on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on Amazon

The AirPods are among the best-selling earbuds out there, despite their rather hefty price. Although many companies have tried to reproduce the success of the AirPods, few can actually compete with Apple 's wireless earphones.Typically selling for $200, Apple's AirPods have a lot of competition in this price range. Still, if you're determined to buy these specific earphones, you can definitely get them for slightly cheaper. We've recently spotted a deal on Amazon that let you save 15% on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case . It's not much, but at least you get to spend $30 on something else.The AirPods promise to offer up to 5 hours of listening time , but thanks to the wireless charging case you'll be able to get more than 24-hours of battery life. The downside is these AirPods don't feature active noise-canceling technology, so if you're looking for this particular function, you'll have to go for the AirPods Pro.Keep in mind that you can charge the case either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or the Lightning connector. Also, if you can't afford the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, you can get the ones that come with a wired charging case instead.