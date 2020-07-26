Android Tablets Deals Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire HD 8 tablet is heavily discounted right now

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jul 26, 2020, 9:42 AM
One of the best-selling Android tablets in the affordable segment, the all-new Fire HD 8 is cheaper than ever. Amazon is slashing the price of the 8-inch tablet by $30, which is about 33% off. Although it's not the first time that the price of the all-new Fire HD 8 drops below $60, it's not often that you can get a decent tablet for such a low amount.

Granted this is the “special offers” version of the tablet, it's still a great deal for those who want a very cheap Android slate. If you're going for the deal, keep in mind that you'll receive special offers displayed on the tablet's lockscreen. Aside from that, there's one other major downside to owning an all-new Fire HD 8 tablet: it lacks Google Play support.

As the name suggests, the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet features an 8-inch HD display, a 2GHz quad-core processor, 32GB expandable storage (up to 1TB), and a decent battery that should offer up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.

It also comes with a Game Mode, but considering the tablet's low specs, we find it unnecessary. Even though you don't get Google Play Store, you'll be able to install any important app that you need via Amazon's Appstore.

Fire HD 8 (2020)
Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) View Full specs
  • Display 8.0 inches
    1280 x 800 pixels
  • Camera 2 MP (Single camera)
    2 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek MT8168
    2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
    FireOS UI

